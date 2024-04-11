Wings Your Way

Wings Your Way

Wings Your Way

Your Choice of Asian Dry Rub with a Spicy Hoisin Dipping Sauce or Buffalo with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Size Required* Please select 1 6 Piece + $18.00 12 Piece + $24.00 Asian Dry Rub Required* Spicy Hoisin Sauce Ranch Blue Cheese Buffalo Required* Spicy Hoisin Sauce Ranch Blue Cheese