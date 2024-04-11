Brickstones Kitchen and Bar 507 South Gay Street
Food
Smalls & Shareables
- Street Corn Elote Fritters$5.00
Fire-Roasted Corn, Queso Fresco, Lime and Chipotle Aioli
- Wings Your Way$18.00+
Your Choice of Asian Dry Rub with a Spicy Hoisin Dipping Sauce or Buffalo with Ranch or Blue Cheese
- Truffle Parmesan Tater Tots$6.00
Crispy Tater Tots with Parmesan and a Rosemary Truffle Aioli
- Tempura Battered Pickle Spears$9.00
Tempura Battered Dill Pickle Spears with a Creole Pepper Dipping Sauce
- Queso Fundido with Chorizo$13.00
Delicious blend of Monterey Jack, Oaxaca and Chihuahua Cheeses with Chorizo and Crisp Tortilla Chips
- Fries$5.00
Crisp, Golden Fries
Soup and Salad
- Greek Whole Grain Salad$12.00
A bed of Quinoa, Farro and Brown Rice with Arugula, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Mint and Crumbled Feta with a Greek Vinaigrette
- Southwest Cobb Salad$12.00
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Fire-Roasted Corn, Avocado, Green Onions and Bacon, with a Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
- Oven Roasted Tomato Bisque$14.00
Gruyere Crisp and Confit Garlic Oil
Handhelds
- BKB Signature Burger$17.00
Smoky Butter basted Certified Angus Beef Patty with a Habanero Bacon Jam, Truffle Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, Pickle and Red Onion on an Everything Brioche Bun
- BKB Steakhouse Club$22.00
Sliced Prime Rib with Crispy Pancetta, Roasted Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Blue Cheese and Horseradish Mayo on a Telera Roll
- Shrimp Po'Boy$19.00
Beer Battered Shrimp with a Jalapeno Cabbage Slaw, Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato and Cajun Remoulade on a Traditional Leidenheimer Roll
Mains
- Stir Fry Beef Bulgogi Bowl$14.00
Coconut Jasmine Rice topped with Stir Fried Marinated Beef, Shitake Mushrooms, Peppers, Broccoli, Edamame and a Miso Soy Broth
- Korean Style Fried Chicken & Waffle$22.00
Boneless Chicken Thighs Marinated in Spicy Korean Flavors Fried and Served over a Waffle, with Maple Syrup and Chili Garlic Crunch Butter
- Shrimp Jambalaya$21.00
Nola Style Spiced Shrimp with Andouille Sausage, Onions, Peppers and Celery over Rice
